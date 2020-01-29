Moody National Bank Trust Division Boosts Position in Travelers Companies Inc (NYSE:TRV)

Moody National Bank Trust Division grew its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies Inc (NYSE:TRV) by 0.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 58,010 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 481 shares during the period. Moody National Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $7,945,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Savior LLC bought a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its stake in shares of Travelers Companies by 36.6% during the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 295 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cutler Group LP lifted its stake in shares of Travelers Companies by 177.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 277 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. 80.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Travelers Companies alerts:

In other news, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 2,185 shares of Travelers Companies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.20, for a total value of $297,597.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 241,930 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,950,866. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on TRV. Citigroup decreased their price target on Travelers Companies from $146.00 to $142.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Travelers Companies from $136.00 to $125.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their target price on Travelers Companies from $136.00 to $130.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Buckingham Research decreased their target price on Travelers Companies from $158.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank raised Travelers Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $140.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $144.86.

NYSE TRV traded down $0.45 on Wednesday, reaching $133.94. 3,133 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,257,571. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.39. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $136.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $141.24. The company has a market cap of $34.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.48, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.90. Travelers Companies Inc has a 12 month low of $124.08 and a 12 month high of $155.09.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The insurance provider reported $3.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.23 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $7.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.26 billion. Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 10.03% and a net margin of 8.30%. Travelers Companies’s revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.13 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Travelers Companies Inc will post 10.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 10th will be issued a $0.82 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 9th. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.45%. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.17%.

Travelers Companies Company Profile

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

Further Reading: Differences Between Momentum Investing and Long Term Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Travelers Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Travelers Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.