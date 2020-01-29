Moody National Bank Trust Division Boosts Stake in NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE)

Moody National Bank Trust Division increased its stake in shares of NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE) by 2.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 40,801 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,125 shares during the period. Moody National Bank Trust Division’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $9,881,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. LS Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in NextEra Energy by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 19,041 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,436,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the period. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,068 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $259,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. raised its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 45,907 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $10,696,000 after purchasing an additional 3,827 shares in the last quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV acquired a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $16,188,000. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,918 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,119,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. 77.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:NEE traded down $0.81 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $265.00. 147,514 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,661,040. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $245.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $229.50. NextEra Energy Inc has a fifty-two week low of $171.74 and a fifty-two week high of $269.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The company has a market capitalization of $128.90 billion, a PE ratio of 34.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 0.15.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 24th. The utilities provider reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $4.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.79 billion. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 10.30% and a net margin of 19.62%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.49 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that NextEra Energy Inc will post 9.02 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on NEE. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $202.50 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $214.00 to $252.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 14th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $249.00 price objective on shares of NextEra Energy in a report on Sunday, January 19th. Finally, Guggenheim lifted their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. NextEra Energy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $245.07.

In other NextEra Energy news, Director Rudy E. Schupp sold 1,600 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.37, for a total value of $382,992.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,897 shares in the company, valued at $3,565,894.89. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Charles E. Sieving sold 35,535 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction on Friday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.69, for a total transaction of $9,157,014.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 68,377 shares in the company, valued at $17,620,069.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 47,135 shares of company stock worth $11,883,906. 0.48% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, and natural gas-fired facilities. It also provides risk management services related to power and gas consumption.

