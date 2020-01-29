Moody National Bank Trust Division Has $15.64 Million Stock Position in Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C)

Moody National Bank Trust Division increased its holdings in shares of Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) by 0.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 195,827 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 763 shares during the period. Moody National Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $15,644,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in C. Simon Quick Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Citigroup by 268.7% in the fourth quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 365 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in Citigroup in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Citigroup in the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in Citigroup in the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Truewealth LLC boosted its holdings in Citigroup by 33.5% in the fourth quarter. Truewealth LLC now owns 606 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. 76.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Citigroup alerts:

C has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on Citigroup from $97.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Citigroup from $77.50 to $84.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. Vining Sparks upgraded Citigroup to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Citigroup from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Citigroup from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $89.61.

Shares of C stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $77.23. The company had a trading volume of 1,119,993 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,189,643. Citigroup Inc has a 12 month low of $60.05 and a 12 month high of $83.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $79.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $72.28. The company has a market cap of $171.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.81.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $18.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.95 billion. Citigroup had a return on equity of 10.32% and a net margin of 18.75%. Citigroup’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.64 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Citigroup Inc will post 8.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Monday, February 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 31st. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.64%. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.91%.

Citigroup Company Profile

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services for consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

See Also: How is the discount rate different from the Federal Funds rate?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding C? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C).

Receive News & Ratings for Citigroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citigroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.