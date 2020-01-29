Moody National Bank Trust Division Has $3.17 Million Stock Holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. (NYSE:TSM)

Moody National Bank Trust Division increased its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. (NYSE:TSM) by 0.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 54,595 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 498 shares during the period. Moody National Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. were worth $3,172,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. by 55.0% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,664 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $170,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. by 646.7% in the 4th quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 799 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 692 shares during the last quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. by 15.5% in the 3rd quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 35,012 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,627,000 after buying an additional 4,698 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. in the 3rd quarter worth about $218,000. Finally, Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. by 5,804.8% in the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 474,979 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $8,174,000 after buying an additional 466,935 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.22% of the company’s stock.

Get Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. alerts:

Several research firms have commented on TSM. China Renaissance Securities raised shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.00.

Shares of NYSE:TSM traded up $0.04 on Wednesday, hitting $57.13. 838,339 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,912,915. Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. has a 52 week low of $36.29 and a 52 week high of $60.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.72. The company has a market cap of $299.39 billion, a PE ratio of 26.70, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.01.

Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. (NYSE:TSM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 16th. The semiconductor company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.01. Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. had a return on equity of 21.27% and a net margin of 32.28%. The business had revenue of $317.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $303.20 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.86 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. will post 2.87 earnings per share for the current year.

About Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in manufacturing, selling, packaging, testing, and computer-aided design of integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices. The company manufactures masks and electronic spare parts; researches, develops, designs, manufactures, sells, packages, and tests color filters; and offers customer and engineering support services.

Featured Story: S&P/ASX 200 Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. (NYSE:TSM).

Receive News & Ratings for Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.