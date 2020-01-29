Moody National Bank Trust Division Reduces Stake in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)

Moody National Bank Trust Division lowered its stake in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) by 0.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 168,114 shares of the company’s stock after selling 225 shares during the period. Moody National Bank Trust Division owned approximately 0.07% of Church & Dwight worth $11,825,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Church & Dwight by 5.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,701,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,512,447,000 after purchasing an additional 1,151,283 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Church & Dwight by 63.9% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 2,380,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,116,000 after purchasing an additional 928,286 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in Church & Dwight by 42,146.6% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 629,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,330,000 after purchasing an additional 627,563 shares during the last quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. bought a new stake in Church & Dwight in the fourth quarter worth about $33,926,000. Finally, Renaissance Group LLC bought a new stake in Church & Dwight in the third quarter worth about $27,269,000. Institutional investors own 81.41% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CHD. Stifel Nicolaus set a $70.00 price target on shares of Church & Dwight and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Deutsche Bank boosted their price objective on shares of Church & Dwight from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Church & Dwight from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Church & Dwight from $83.00 to $79.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Church & Dwight and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.81.

NYSE CHD traded up $0.51 on Wednesday, hitting $72.53. The stock had a trading volume of 3,321 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,430,367. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $70.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $73.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.46. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 52-week low of $59.64 and a 52-week high of $80.99. The stock has a market cap of $17.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.10.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.05. Church & Dwight had a net margin of 14.33% and a return on equity of 24.91%. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.58 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 2.48 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director James Craigie sold 19,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.87, for a total transaction of $1,355,478.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 29,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,040,623.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Church & Dwight Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and market of household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products. The Consumer Domestic segment offers household products, such as laundry detergents, fabric softener sheets, cat litter, and household cleaning products; and personal care products including antiperspirants, oral care products, depilatories, reproductive health products, oral analgesics, nasal saline moisturizers, and dietary supplements.

