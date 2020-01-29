Moody National Bank Trust Division Sells 123 Shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Moody National Bank Trust Division cut its stake in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) by 0.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,062 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 123 shares during the period. Moody National Bank Trust Division’s holdings in FedEx were worth $3,941,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of FDX. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of FedEx by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,165,179 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $2,654,161,000 after purchasing an additional 1,395,988 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments CA increased its holdings in FedEx by 17.1% in the 3rd quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 4,099,219 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $596,723,000 after acquiring an additional 599,344 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in FedEx by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,109,396 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $161,495,000 after acquiring an additional 61,666 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in FedEx by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 711,142 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $103,521,000 after acquiring an additional 6,007 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd increased its holdings in FedEx by 26.8% in the 3rd quarter. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd now owns 655,953 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $95,487,000 after acquiring an additional 138,529 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.89% of the company’s stock.

In other FedEx news, Director John A. Edwardson acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $148.22 per share, with a total value of $1,482,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 77,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,556,120.52. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director John A. Edwardson acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 31st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $151.75 per share, with a total value of $758,750.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 62,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,555,090.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 8.44% of the stock is owned by insiders.

FDX stock traded down $0.25 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $148.15. 189,747 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,241,405. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The company has a market capitalization of $40.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 705.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.68. FedEx Co. has a 52-week low of $137.78 and a 52-week high of $199.32. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $155.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $157.24.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, December 17th. The shipping service provider reported $2.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.78 by ($0.27). The company had revenue of $17.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.69 billion. FedEx had a net margin of 0.11% and a return on equity of 19.10%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.03 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that FedEx Co. will post 10.84 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 9th were issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 6th. FedEx’s payout ratio is presently 16.75%.

FDX has been the subject of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on FedEx from $154.00 to $147.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Berenberg Bank set a $155.00 price objective on FedEx and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 30th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on FedEx from $165.00 to $160.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Loop Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $194.00 price objective on shares of FedEx in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lowered FedEx from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $153.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $169.88.

About FedEx

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. The company's FedEx Express segment offers shipping services for delivery of packages and freight. Its FedEx Ground segment provides business and residential money-back guaranteed ground package delivery services; and consolidates and delivers low-weight and less time-sensitive business-to-consumer packages.

