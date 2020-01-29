Moors & Cabot Inc. Decreases Holdings in Unilever N.V. (NYSE:UL)

Moors & Cabot Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Unilever N.V. (NYSE:UL) by 0.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 45,738 shares of the company’s stock after selling 284 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in Unilever were worth $2,615,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in UL. Kavar Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Unilever by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Kavar Capital Partners LLC now owns 87,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,013,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Unilever by 254.5% during the fourth quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 12,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $736,000 after purchasing an additional 9,245 shares in the last quarter. Smith Salley & Associates increased its position in shares of Unilever by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Smith Salley & Associates now owns 24,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,380,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Capital Advisers Inc. increased its position in shares of Unilever by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Strategic Capital Advisers Inc. now owns 38,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,198,000 after purchasing an additional 554 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Insight Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Unilever by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC now owns 26,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,493,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. 6.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of UL traded down $0.85 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $58.11. 90,989 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 988,919. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $57.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $59.75. Unilever N.V. has a twelve month low of $51.99 and a twelve month high of $64.84. The company has a market capitalization of $69.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.98, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.47.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Unilever in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.00.

About Unilever

Unilever PLC operates in the fast moving consumer goods industry worldwide. It operates through Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care segments. The Beauty & Personal Care segment offers skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and oral care products primarily under the Axe, Dove, Lux, Rexona, Sunsilk, TRESemmé, Signal, Lifebuoy, and Vaseline brands.

