Moors & Cabot Inc. Has $4.73 Million Stock Position in Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE)

Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE) by 16.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 46,710 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,591 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in Nike were worth $4,730,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Private Ocean LLC grew its stake in Nike by 38.8% in the third quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 2,376 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $224,000 after acquiring an additional 664 shares during the period. Boston Advisors LLC grew its stake in Nike by 12.6% in the third quarter. Boston Advisors LLC now owns 101,036 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $9,489,000 after acquiring an additional 11,298 shares during the period. Klingenstein Fields & Co. LLC grew its stake in Nike by 8.9% in the third quarter. Klingenstein Fields & Co. LLC now owns 6,857 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $644,000 after acquiring an additional 560 shares during the period. Resources Management Corp CT ADV acquired a new stake in Nike in the third quarter valued at approximately $144,000. Finally, Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC grew its stake in Nike by 685.1% in the third quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 394,690 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $37,069,000 after acquiring an additional 344,420 shares during the period. 65.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nike stock traded down $0.22 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $100.19. 1,496,483 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,655,209. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $101.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $91.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $158.90 billion, a PE ratio of 35.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.84. Nike Inc has a one year low of $77.07 and a one year high of $105.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Nike (NYSE:NKE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 19th. The footwear maker reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $10.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.09 billion. Nike had a return on equity of 50.03% and a net margin of 11.21%. Nike’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.52 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Nike Inc will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 2nd were paid a $0.245 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 29th. This is a positive change from Nike’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.98%. Nike’s payout ratio is presently 39.36%.

In other Nike news, insider Elliott Hill sold 90,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.50, for a total value of $9,225,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mark G. Parker sold 165,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.55, for a total value of $15,435,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,046,040 shares in the company, valued at $191,407,042. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 436,916 shares of company stock worth $43,122,614. Corporate insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

NKE has been the subject of a number of research reports. Pivotal Research raised their price objective on Nike from $114.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Nike in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $82.50 price objective for the company. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 price objective on shares of Nike in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $114.00 price objective on shares of Nike in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Nike from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Nike has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $106.25.

Nike Profile

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories: running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, wrestling, walking, and outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

