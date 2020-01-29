Moors & Cabot Inc. Purchases 12,422 Shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit (NYSE:ET)

Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its position in Energy Transfer LP Unit (NYSE:ET) by 5.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 243,172 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 12,422 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in Energy Transfer LP Unit were worth $3,116,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its stake in Energy Transfer LP Unit by 1.6% in the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 42,094,383 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $550,595,000 after purchasing an additional 677,637 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its position in shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit by 13.9% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 20,099,563 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $250,039,000 after acquiring an additional 2,456,002 shares in the last quarter. Zimmer Partners LP increased its position in shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit by 9.0% during the third quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 11,115,648 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $145,393,000 after acquiring an additional 916,194 shares in the last quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. increased its position in shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit by 8.2% during the third quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 6,779,564 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $88,677,000 after acquiring an additional 516,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit by 2.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,763,664 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $81,153,000 after acquiring an additional 118,817 shares in the last quarter. 53.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ET stock traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $12.87. The stock had a trading volume of 3,231,122 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,923,075. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.49 billion, a PE ratio of 10.38 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.11. Energy Transfer LP Unit has a fifty-two week low of $10.84 and a fifty-two week high of $15.98.

Energy Transfer LP Unit (NYSE:ET) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The pipeline company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $13.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.54 billion. Energy Transfer LP Unit had a net margin of 5.94% and a return on equity of 10.93%. The business’s revenue was down 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.32 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Energy Transfer LP Unit will post 1.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 7th will be paid a $0.305 dividend. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.48%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 6th. Energy Transfer LP Unit’s dividend payout ratio is currently 106.09%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.40.

In related news, CEO Kelcy L. Warren bought 3,969,224 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of $11.72 per share, for a total transaction of $46,519,305.28. Also, Director Richard D. Brannon bought 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $12.79 per share, with a total value of $1,279,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 238,932 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,055,940.28. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 4,087,224 shares of company stock valued at $47,999,005. Corporate insiders own 3.28% of the company’s stock.

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services in the United States and China. The company owns and operates approximately 9,400 miles of natural gas transportation pipelines and three natural gas storage facilities in Texas; and approximately 12,200 miles of interstate natural gas pipelines. It sells natural gas to electric utilities, independent power plants, local distribution companies, industrial end-users, and other marketing companies.

