Moors & Cabot Inc. Reduces Holdings in Eaton Co. PLC (NYSE:ETN)

Moors & Cabot Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Eaton Co. PLC (NYSE:ETN) by 1.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 62,537 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 851 shares during the quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in Eaton were worth $5,917,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Eaton by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,504,507 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,540,415,000 after acquiring an additional 341,830 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of Eaton by 0.9% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 16,004,831 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,330,803,000 after purchasing an additional 135,822 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Eaton by 10.7% during the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,888,584 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $157,036,000 after purchasing an additional 181,900 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Eaton by 13.2% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,011,643 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $84,118,000 after purchasing an additional 118,013 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Eaton by 1.3% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 906,922 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $75,411,000 after purchasing an additional 11,616 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Eaton alerts:

Shares of NYSE:ETN traded up $0.81 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $97.08. 48,348 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,325,868. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.72. Eaton Co. PLC has a 52-week low of $69.44 and a 52-week high of $99.82. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $94.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $86.64. The company has a market capitalization of $40.03 billion, a PE ratio of 17.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.43.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The industrial products company reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.01. Eaton had a return on equity of 15.15% and a net margin of 11.06%. The business had revenue of $5.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.51 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.43 earnings per share. Eaton’s quarterly revenue was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Eaton Co. PLC will post 5.71 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank lowered Eaton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Stephens restated a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 target price on shares of Eaton in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on Eaton from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Vertical Research lowered Eaton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $85.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and issued a $89.00 target price on shares of Eaton in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Eaton presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $96.56.

In other Eaton news, insider Joao V. Faria sold 16,988 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.98, for a total transaction of $1,545,568.24. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 58,841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,353,354.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Michael J. Critelli sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.00, for a total transaction of $920,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 55,566 shares in the company, valued at $5,112,072. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 60,988 shares of company stock valued at $5,527,268. 0.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Eaton Company Profile

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. Its Electrical Products segment offers electrical and industrial components, residential products, single phase power quality products, emergency lighting and fire detection products, wiring devices, structural support systems, and circuit protection and lighting products.

See Also: Relative Strength Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ETN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eaton Co. PLC (NYSE:ETN).

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.