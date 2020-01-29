Moors & Cabot Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED)

Moors & Cabot Inc. trimmed its holdings in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) by 1.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 31,250 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 606 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $2,828,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its position in Consolidated Edison by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 146,100 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $13,218,000 after acquiring an additional 649 shares during the period. Frisch Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Consolidated Edison by 14.3% in the fourth quarter. Frisch Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,882 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $532,000 after acquiring an additional 735 shares during the period. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Consolidated Edison in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in Consolidated Edison by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,752,837 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $249,049,000 after acquiring an additional 116,061 shares during the period. Finally, TRUE Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in Consolidated Edison in the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Institutional investors own 59.88% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ED. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Consolidated Edison from $90.00 to $89.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Consolidated Edison from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Guggenheim lowered Consolidated Edison from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Consolidated Edison from $98.00 to $96.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Finally, Barclays lowered Consolidated Edison from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $95.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $90.73.

NYSE:ED traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $94.04. 471,451 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,510,039. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The business has a 50-day moving average of $89.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $89.29. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a twelve month low of $75.48 and a twelve month high of $94.97. The company has a market capitalization of $31.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.18, a PEG ratio of 10.42 and a beta of 0.04.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by ($0.04). Consolidated Edison had a return on equity of 7.92% and a net margin of 10.98%. The firm had revenue of $3.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.50 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.57 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 4.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.765 per share. This represents a $3.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.25%. This is a boost from Consolidated Edison’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.74. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 18th. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio is 68.52%.

About Consolidated Edison

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. The company offers electric services to approximately 3.5 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,622 customers in parts of Manhattan.

