Moors & Cabot Inc. Sells 174,828 Shares of Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT)

Moors & Cabot Inc. decreased its position in Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) by 72.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 66,162 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 174,828 shares during the quarter. Walmart makes up 0.8% of Moors & Cabot Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $7,892,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of WMT. Corbenic Partners LLC bought a new position in Walmart in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in Walmart by 181.7% in the third quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 307 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Knuff & Co LLC bought a new position in Walmart in the third quarter worth $36,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Walmart during the second quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC increased its holdings in shares of Walmart by 232.7% during the third quarter. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC now owns 366 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.40% of the company’s stock.

In other Walmart news, EVP Marc E. Lore sold 85,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.91, for a total value of $9,852,350.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,783,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $322,629,689.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Judith J. Mckenna sold 8,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.21, for a total value of $989,443.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 216,811 shares in the company, valued at $25,846,039.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 178,300 shares of company stock worth $21,090,243 over the last three months. Insiders own 50.22% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:WMT traded up $0.46 on Wednesday, hitting $117.06. The stock had a trading volume of 882,204 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,363,830. The stock has a market cap of $324.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.63 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $117.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $116.44. Walmart Inc has a 52-week low of $93.11 and a 52-week high of $125.38.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The retailer reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $126.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $128.08 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 18.47% and a net margin of 2.77%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.08 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc will post 4.98 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on WMT. Royal Bank of Canada set a $124.00 price target on Walmart and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Walmart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $125.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, January 3rd. KeyCorp restated an “overweight” rating and set a $138.00 price target (up from $128.00) on shares of Walmart in a report on Friday, November 15th. Odeon Capital Group began coverage on Walmart in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $105.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Walmart from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $123.51.

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; e-commerce Websites, such as walmart.com, jet.com, shoes.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

