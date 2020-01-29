Moors & Cabot Inc. Sells 787 Shares of Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY)

Moors & Cabot Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) by 4.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 18,452 shares of the company’s stock after selling 787 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in Eli Lilly And Co were worth $2,424,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of LLY. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Eli Lilly And Co by 14.4% in the third quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 13,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,467,000 after purchasing an additional 1,640 shares in the last quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly And Co by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 4,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $479,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Norway Savings Bank boosted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly And Co by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 6,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $773,000 after acquiring an additional 555 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC boosted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly And Co by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 4,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $459,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Windsor Group LTD boosted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly And Co by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Windsor Group LTD now owns 65,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,648,000 after acquiring an additional 1,316 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Eli Lilly And Co alerts:

In other news, SVP Myles O’neill sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $3,000,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 40,424 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,850,880. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 190,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.00, for a total transaction of $21,660,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,780,504 shares of company stock valued at $219,697,912. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

NYSE LLY traded up $1.40 on Wednesday, reaching $140.66. The company had a trading volume of 60,111 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,115,986. The firm has a market capitalization of $133.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.09, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.17. Eli Lilly And Co has a 1-year low of $101.36 and a 1-year high of $142.25. The company’s fifty day moving average is $133.22 and its 200-day moving average is $117.19.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a $0.74 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. This is a positive change from Eli Lilly And Co’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.10%. Eli Lilly And Co’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.49%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. TheStreet upgraded Eli Lilly And Co from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Eli Lilly And Co from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $116.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Eli Lilly And Co in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $133.00 target price for the company. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Eli Lilly And Co from $134.00 to $133.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, Argus lifted their target price on shares of Eli Lilly And Co from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Eli Lilly And Co currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $135.67.

About Eli Lilly And Co

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets pharmaceutical products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Human Pharmaceutical Products and Animal Health Products. It offers endocrinology products for the treatment of diabetes; osteoporosis in postmenopausal women and men; and human growth hormone deficiency and pediatric growth conditions.

Featured Article: What is Forex?

Receive News & Ratings for Eli Lilly And Co Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eli Lilly And Co and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.