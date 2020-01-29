Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) to Issue $0.35 Quarterly Dividend

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, January 17th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, January 31st will be given a dividend of 0.35 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, February 14th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 30th.

Morgan Stanley has increased its dividend by an average of 15.9% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 6 years. Morgan Stanley has a dividend payout ratio of 26.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Morgan Stanley to earn $5.91 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 23.7%.

MS traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $53.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 418,261 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,362,658. Morgan Stanley has a fifty-two week low of $38.76 and a fifty-two week high of $57.57. The stock has a market cap of $88.29 billion, a PE ratio of 10.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.39. The business’s 50-day moving average is $52.33 and its 200-day moving average is $46.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $10.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.72 billion. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 11.70% and a net margin of 16.80%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 27.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.80 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Morgan Stanley will post 5.36 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Paul C. Wirth sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.08, for a total transaction of $1,227,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 146,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,205,729.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Robert P. Rooney sold 51,105 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.13, for a total value of $2,510,788.65. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 183,448 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,012,800.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 102,105 shares of company stock worth $5,013,869. 0.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MS. ValuEngine lowered Morgan Stanley from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Odeon Capital Group lowered Morgan Stanley from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Pritchard Capital raised Morgan Stanley to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. JMP Securities lowered Morgan Stanley from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank lowered Morgan Stanley from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.42.

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

