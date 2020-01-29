MoSys Inc. (NASDAQ:MOSY) Short Interest Update

MoSys Inc. (NASDAQ:MOSY) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 52,000 shares, a decrease of 14.6% from the December 31st total of 60,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 54,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days. Currently, 2.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded MoSys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd.

MOSY traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $2.00. The stock had a trading volume of 52,303 shares, compared to its average volume of 50,167. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.53 million, a P/E ratio of -0.34 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 4.82 and a current ratio of 5.53. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.60. MoSys has a 52 week low of $1.48 and a 52 week high of $5.16.

MoSys (NASDAQ:MOSY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The semiconductor producer reported ($0.64) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.21 million during the quarter. MoSys had a negative net margin of 99.21% and a negative return on equity of 14.97%.

About MoSys

MoSys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a semiconductor company in North America, Japan, Taiwan, and internationally. The company develops and sells integrated circuits (ICs) for the high-speed cloud networking, communications, security appliance, video, monitor and test, data center, and computing markets.

