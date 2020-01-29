Msci Inc (NYSE:MSCI) Shares Sold by Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL

Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL reduced its position in Msci Inc (NYSE:MSCI) by 1.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,368 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 75 shares during the quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL’s holdings in Msci were worth $1,644,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MSCI. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Msci during the second quarter worth approximately $143,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Msci by 9.0% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 24,001 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,731,000 after purchasing an additional 1,989 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Msci by 17.3% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 1,380 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $329,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association raised its stake in shares of Msci by 9.4% during the second quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 54,245 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,953,000 after purchasing an additional 4,669 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Msci during the second quarter worth approximately $719,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.72% of the company’s stock.

In other news, COO Laurent Seyer sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.58, for a total value of $2,455,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 111,787 shares in the company, valued at $27,452,651.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Benjamin F. Dupont sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.51, for a total value of $1,908,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 17,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,077,328.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 53,873 shares of company stock valued at $13,567,148 in the last quarter. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

MSCI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Buckingham Research cut their price target on Msci from $222.00 to $218.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 11th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Msci from $252.00 to $268.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. ValuEngine cut Msci from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Msci in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $290.00 price objective on shares of Msci in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Msci currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $247.78.

NYSE:MSCI opened at $278.17 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $265.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $242.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.61, a PEG ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 1.13. Msci Inc has a 1 year low of $160.02 and a 1 year high of $283.42.

Msci (NYSE:MSCI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The technology company reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $394.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $387.79 million. Msci had a negative return on equity of 243.52% and a net margin of 39.20%. Msci’s revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.35 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Msci Inc will post 6.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment decision support tools for the clients to manage their investment processes worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Index, Analytics, ESG, and Real Estate. The Index segment primarily provides equity indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including index-linked product creation and performance benchmarking, as well as portfolio construction and rebalancing, and asset allocation.

