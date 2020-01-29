MustangCoin (MST) Price Tops $0.0185 on Exchanges

MustangCoin (CURRENCY:MST) traded 14.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on January 28th. During the last week, MustangCoin has traded 14.2% higher against the US dollar. MustangCoin has a market cap of $11,683.00 and $1.00 worth of MustangCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One MustangCoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0185 or 0.00000202 BTC on exchanges including YoBit, CoinExchange and Cryptopia.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get MustangCoin alerts:

Tao (XTO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00005602 BTC.

Monkey Project (MONK) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0335 or 0.00000358 BTC.

IslaCoin (ISL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00002159 BTC.

Piggycoin (PIGGY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Virtacoinplus (XVP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0139 or 0.00000145 BTC.

TrustPlus (TRUST) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000060 BTC.

SuperCoin (SUPER) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Syndicate (SYNX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Evil Coin (EVIL) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Capricoin (CPC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0221 or 0.00000241 BTC.

MustangCoin Profile

MustangCoin (MST) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theX11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 5th, 2016. MustangCoin’s total supply is 630,343 coins. MustangCoin’s official Twitter account is @mustangcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . MustangCoin’s official website is mustangcoin.xyz

Buying and Selling MustangCoin

MustangCoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, CoinExchange and YoBit. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MustangCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MustangCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MustangCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for MustangCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MustangCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.