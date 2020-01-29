NantHealth (NASDAQ:NH) Sees Strong Trading Volume

NantHealth Inc (NASDAQ:NH) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 21,189,431 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 1,302% from the previous session’s volume of 1,511,078 shares.The stock last traded at $2.05 and had previously closed at $1.31.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on NH shares. ValuEngine downgraded NantHealth from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded NantHealth from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th.

The firm has a market cap of $226.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.25 and a beta of 1.52. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.81.

NantHealth (NASDAQ:NH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $22.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.40 million. NantHealth had a negative return on equity of 10,106.10% and a negative net margin of 105.82%. Equities research analysts predict that NantHealth Inc will post -0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Paloma Partners Management Co grew its stake in shares of NantHealth by 436.1% in the second quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 91,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 74,108 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of NantHealth by 778.8% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 45,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 40,755 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of NantHealth in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. 2.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About NantHealth (NASDAQ:NH)

NantHealth, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare technology company in the United States and internationally. The company engages in converging science and technology through an integrated clinical platform to provide health information at the point of care. It develops NantHealth solutions, including molecular profiling solutions, software, and hardware systems infrastructure, which integrates patient data management, bioinformatics, and molecular medicine to enable value-based care and evidence-based clinical practice.

