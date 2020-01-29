Natera Inc (NASDAQ:NTRA) Short Interest Update

Natera Inc (NASDAQ:NTRA) saw a significant increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,640,000 shares, an increase of 30.5% from the December 31st total of 2,790,000 shares. Currently, 5.4% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 758,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.8 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:NTRA traded up $0.10 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $35.45. The stock had a trading volume of 474,842 shares, compared to its average volume of 680,159. Natera has a 12-month low of $13.47 and a 12-month high of $40.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.06 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a quick ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.89.

Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The medical research company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $77.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $73.97 million. Natera had a negative return on equity of 252.79% and a negative net margin of 42.45%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.49) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Natera will post -2.15 earnings per share for the current year.

NTRA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BidaskClub raised Natera from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Natera from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Cowen raised their price objective on Natera from $30.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “average” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $45.00 price objective on Natera and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Finally, Craig Hallum restated a “buy” rating and issued a $49.00 price objective on shares of Natera in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.67.

In other Natera news, CEO Steven Leonard Chapman sold 1,849 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $64,715.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 24,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $859,985. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Jonathan Sheena sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.69, for a total value of $3,769,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 280,267 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,563,263.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 312,255 shares of company stock worth $11,303,217. 9.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in Natera during the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in Natera during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in Natera by 23.3% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,837 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 537 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Natera by 575.2% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,099 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 2,640 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in Natera by 19.4% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,388 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 551 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.81% of the company’s stock.

Natera Company Profile

Natera, Inc, a diagnostics company, provides preconception and prenatal genetic testing services. It primarily offers Panorama, a non-invasive prenatal test that screens for chromosomal abnormalities of a fetus with a blood draw from the mother; Vistara, a single-gene mutations screening test to identify single-gene disorder; Horizon carrier screening to determine carrier status for various genetic diseases that could be passed on to the carrier's children; and Spectrum pre-implantation genetic screening and Spectrum pre-implantation genetic diagnosis to analyze chromosomal anomalies or inherited genetic conditions during an in vitro fertilization cycle.

