National Beverage Corp. (NASDAQ:FIZZ) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $212.05 Million

Equities research analysts expect National Beverage Corp. (NASDAQ:FIZZ) to report sales of $212.05 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for National Beverage’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $209.80 million and the highest is $214.30 million. National Beverage reported sales of $220.89 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 4%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, March 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that National Beverage will report full-year sales of $962.35 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $957.70 million to $967.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $932.15 million, with estimates ranging from $892.80 million to $971.50 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow National Beverage.

National Beverage (NASDAQ:FIZZ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 5th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $252.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $250.12 million. National Beverage had a net margin of 12.10% and a return on equity of 33.70%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.88 earnings per share.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on FIZZ. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of National Beverage from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Cfra cut National Beverage from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut National Beverage from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. ValuEngine upgraded National Beverage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, BidaskClub cut National Beverage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.03.

NASDAQ:FIZZ traded down $1.30 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $44.73. 1,976 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 287,318. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.89. The company has a current ratio of 3.56, a quick ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. National Beverage has a fifty-two week low of $38.28 and a fifty-two week high of $84.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.64, a PEG ratio of 9.48 and a beta of 1.27.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FIZZ. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of National Beverage by 314.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 588,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,255,000 after buying an additional 446,322 shares during the period. SG Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of National Beverage in the 3rd quarter worth $16,041,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of National Beverage in the 2nd quarter worth $10,838,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of National Beverage by 20.9% in the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,026,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,822,000 after acquiring an additional 177,583 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in National Beverage by 350.7% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 216,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,666,000 after buying an additional 168,533 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.31% of the company’s stock.

National Beverage Corp., through its subsidiaries, develops, produces, markets, and sells a portfolio of waters, juices, energy drinks, and carbonated soft drinks primarily in the United States and Canada. The company offers beverages to the active and health-conscious consumers, including sparkling waters, energy drinks, and juices under the LaCroix, LaCroix Cúrate, LaCroix NiCola, Shasta Sparkling Water, the Rip It, Everfresh, Everfresh Premier Varietals, and Mr.

