National Fuel Gas Co. (NYSE:NFG) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $522.28 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that National Fuel Gas Co. (NYSE:NFG) will report $522.28 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for National Fuel Gas’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $547.26 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $497.30 million. National Fuel Gas posted sales of $490.25 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 6.5%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, January 30th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that National Fuel Gas will report full-year sales of $1.83 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.71 billion to $1.96 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $1.78 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for National Fuel Gas.

National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $293.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $336.30 million. National Fuel Gas had a net margin of 17.97% and a return on equity of 14.40%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.49 EPS.

NFG has been the subject of several research reports. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of National Fuel Gas from $61.00 to $49.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of National Fuel Gas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of National Fuel Gas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. National Fuel Gas presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.00.

NFG traded down $0.46 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $42.33. The company had a trading volume of 563,360 shares, compared to its average volume of 524,951. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.86. The company has a market capitalization of $3.74 billion, a PE ratio of 12.13 and a beta of 0.74. National Fuel Gas has a twelve month low of $42.23 and a twelve month high of $61.71. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.43.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were given a $0.435 dividend. This represents a $1.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.11%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 30th. National Fuel Gas’s payout ratio is presently 50.43%.

In other news, VP Paula M. Ciprich sold 4,285 shares of National Fuel Gas stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.17, for a total transaction of $202,123.45. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 34,046 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,605,949.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 2.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bridger Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of National Fuel Gas during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Cribstone Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of National Fuel Gas by 172.8% during the 3rd quarter. Cribstone Capital Management LLC now owns 1,023 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 648 shares during the period. CNB Bank grew its position in shares of National Fuel Gas by 60.8% during the 3rd quarter. CNB Bank now owns 1,256 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 475 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of National Fuel Gas by 150.9% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,661 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 999 shares during the period. Finally, HM Payson & Co. acquired a new position in National Fuel Gas during the second quarter valued at approximately $135,000. Institutional investors own 73.09% of the company’s stock.

National Fuel Gas Company operates as a diversified energy company. It operates through five segments: Exploration and Production, Pipeline and Storage, Gathering, Utility, and Energy Marketing. The Exploration and Production segment explores for, develops, and produces natural gas and oil in California and in the Appalachian region of the United States.

