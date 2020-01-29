National Security Group (NASDAQ:NSEC) Earns Media Impact Rating of -2.50

Headlines about National Security Group (NASDAQ:NSEC) have trended negative recently, InfoTrie Sentiment reports. The research firm identifies negative and positive media coverage by analyzing more than six thousand blog and news sources. The firm ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative five to positive five, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. National Security Group earned a news sentiment score of -2.50 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave media headlines about the insurance provider an news buzz score of 5 out of 10, meaning that recent media coverage is somewhat likely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the immediate future.

These are some of the news articles that may have effected National Security Group’s score:

NSEC stock remained flat at $$15.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. National Security Group has a 12 month low of $10.01 and a 12 month high of $15.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.10 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.71. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

National Security Group (NASDAQ:NSEC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The insurance provider reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $16.23 million for the quarter. National Security Group had a return on equity of 2.47% and a net margin of 1.86%.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Monday, February 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 31st. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.59%.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered shares of National Security Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th.

In other National Security Group news, major shareholder Andrew J. Abernathey purchased 5,109 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $15.50 per share, for a total transaction of $79,189.50. Also, major shareholder Andrew J. Abernathey purchased 7,327 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $13.68 per share, with a total value of $100,233.36. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 21,461 shares of company stock valued at $312,635 over the last 90 days. 38.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About National Security Group

The National Security Group, Inc, an insurance holding company, provides insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Property and Casualty Insurance, and Life Insurance. The Property and Casualty Insurance segment primarily underwrites home insurance coverage with primary lines of business consisting of dwelling fire and extended coverage, mobile homeowners, and other liability insurance services in Alabama, Arkansas, Florida, Georgia, Kentucky, Mississippi, Oklahoma, South Carolina, Tennessee, and West Virginia, as well as operates on a surplus lines basis in the state of Louisiana.

