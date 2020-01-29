Natmin Pure Escrow (NAT) Price Hits $0.0001 on Major Exchanges

Natmin Pure Escrow (CURRENCY:NAT) traded up 3.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on January 29th. Over the last seven days, Natmin Pure Escrow has traded up 28.6% against the US dollar. Natmin Pure Escrow has a total market cap of $18,021.00 and $22.00 worth of Natmin Pure Escrow was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Natmin Pure Escrow token can currently be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges including Coinlim, BitMart and Fatbtc.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Natmin Pure Escrow alerts:

Insight Chain (INB) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00006389 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.46 or 0.00047862 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $29.49 or 0.00316747 BTC.

USDQ (USDQ) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00010679 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded down 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000006 BTC.

PLANET (PLA) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001895 BTC.

EURBASE (EBASE) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00011877 BTC.

Eterbase (XBASE) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000061 BTC.

1SG (1SG) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00007842 BTC.

Traceability Chain (TAC) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Natmin Pure Escrow Profile

NAT is a token. Natmin Pure Escrow’s total supply is 340,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 161,588,985 tokens. Natmin Pure Escrow’s official Twitter account is @NatminPE . The Reddit community for Natmin Pure Escrow is /r/natminpureescrow and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Natmin Pure Escrow is medium.com/natmin-pure-escrow . The official website for Natmin Pure Escrow is www.natmin.io

Natmin Pure Escrow Token Trading

Natmin Pure Escrow can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinlim, BitMart and Fatbtc. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Natmin Pure Escrow directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Natmin Pure Escrow should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Natmin Pure Escrow using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Natmin Pure Escrow Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Natmin Pure Escrow and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.