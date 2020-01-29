Navistar International Corp (NYSE:NAV) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Navistar International Corp (NYSE:NAV) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $32.68.

Several research firms recently issued reports on NAV. ValuEngine raised shares of Navistar International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. OTR Global cut shares of Navistar International from a “mixed” rating to a “negative” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Navistar International in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Navistar International from $33.00 to $32.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co upgraded shares of Navistar International from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NAV. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Navistar International by 1,831.7% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 458,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,802,000 after acquiring an additional 434,942 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Navistar International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $9,419,000. Ardevora Asset Management LLP boosted its stake in Navistar International by 12.8% during the 3rd quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP now owns 1,385,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,959,000 after acquiring an additional 157,590 shares during the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC bought a new position in Navistar International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,367,000. Finally, Man Group plc bought a new position in Navistar International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,671,000. 73.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:NAV traded down $0.35 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $24.30. The stock had a trading volume of 112,168 shares, compared to its average volume of 311,229. The company has a market cap of $2.47 billion, a PE ratio of 11.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 2.17. Navistar International has a 12-month low of $21.32 and a 12-month high of $39.52. The company’s 50 day moving average is $28.55 and its 200-day moving average is $29.03.

Navistar International (NYSE:NAV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 17th. The company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.06. Navistar International had a net margin of 1.96% and a negative return on equity of 10.02%. The firm had revenue of $2.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.82 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.89 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Navistar International will post 2.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Navistar International

Navistar International Corporation, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells commercial and military trucks, diesel engines, school and commercial buses, and service parts for trucks and diesel engines worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Truck, Parts, Global Operations, and Financial Services.

