NB Private Equity Partners Ltd (LON:NBPE) Announces $0.29 Dividend

NB Private Equity Partners Ltd (LON:NBPE) declared a dividend on Wednesday, January 15th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, January 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.29 per share on Friday, February 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 30th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

NBPE opened at GBX 1,230.60 ($16.19) on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $561.65 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 829.25. The company has a quick ratio of 2.39, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.94. NB Private Equity Partners has a twelve month low of GBX 13.59 ($0.18) and a twelve month high of GBX 1,255 ($16.51). The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 1,195.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 1,142.76.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of NB Private Equity Partners in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd.

NB Private Equity Partners Limited (the Fund) is a Guernsey-based closed-end investment company. The Fund’s objective is to produce attractive returns by investing in the private equity asset class through income investments direct equity investments and fund investments while managing investment risk through diversification across asset class, vintage year, geography, industry and sponsor.

