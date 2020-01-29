NetKoin Price Up 62.7% This Week (NTK)

NetKoin (CURRENCY:NTK) traded 32.7% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on January 28th. During the last week, NetKoin has traded up 62.7% against the US dollar. NetKoin has a total market cap of $49,548.00 and $470.00 worth of NetKoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One NetKoin token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Mercatox and IDEX.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About NetKoin

NetKoin (CRYPTO:NTK) is a token. It launched on January 7th, 2018. NetKoin’s total supply is 7,426,060,094 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,453,537,916 tokens. NetKoin’s official Twitter account is @netkoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for NetKoin is www.netkoin.com

NetKoin Token Trading

NetKoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX and Mercatox. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NetKoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade NetKoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase NetKoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

