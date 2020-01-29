Neutral Press Coverage Extremely Likely to Affect Asia Pacific Wire & Cable Co.Ltd (NASDAQ:APWC) Stock Price

News stories about Asia Pacific Wire & Cable Co.Ltd (NASDAQ:APWC) have trended neutral this week, according to InfoTrie Sentiment Analysis. The research firm rates the sentiment of media coverage by analyzing more than 6,000 news and blog sources in real-time. The firm ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative five to five, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. Asia Pacific Wire & Cable Co.Ltd earned a news sentiment score of 0.35 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned headlines about the company an news buzz score of 10 out of 10, indicating that recent media coverage is extremely likely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the near future.

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of Asia Pacific Wire & Cable Co.Ltd from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Monday, December 2nd.

NASDAQ:APWC traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $1.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,649 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,418. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.66 million, a P/E ratio of -10.85 and a beta of 1.45. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.42 and a 200-day moving average of $1.64. The company has a current ratio of 3.69, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Asia Pacific Wire & Cable Co.Ltd has a 52-week low of $1.28 and a 52-week high of $2.40.

Asia Pacific Wire & Cable Co.Ltd (NASDAQ:APWC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 23rd. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $89.06 million for the quarter. Asia Pacific Wire & Cable Co.Ltd had a negative return on equity of 0.73% and a negative net margin of 0.45%.

Asia Pacific Wire & Cable Co.Ltd Company Profile

Asia Pacific Wire & Cable Corporation Limited, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes telecommunications, power cable, and enameled and electronic wire products in Thailand, the People's Republic of China, Singapore, Australia, and other markets in the Asia Pacific region. It offers telecommunications cable products, including copper-based and fiber optic cables for telephone and data transmissions; and armored and unarmored low voltage power transmission cable, which is used to transmit electricity to and within commercial and residential buildings, as well as to outdoor installations, such as street lights, traffic signals, and other signs.

