Neutron (NTRN) Achieves Market Capitalization of $643,143.00

Neutron (CURRENCY:NTRN) traded up 21.5% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on January 29th. In the last seven days, Neutron has traded 13.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. Neutron has a market capitalization of $643,143.00 and approximately $35.00 worth of Neutron was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Neutron coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0164 or 0.00000176 BTC on exchanges including Cryptopia and CryptoBridge.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

BitcoinDark (BTCD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $16.23 or 0.00246929 BTC.

Emercoin (EMC) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0943 or 0.00001010 BTC.

Internet of People (IOP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0376 or 0.00000432 BTC.

MAZA (MAZA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000005 BTC.

BitTokens (BXT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00007883 BTC.

Sprouts (SPRTS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Universal Currency (UNIT) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0073 or 0.00000079 BTC.

PX (PX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Breakout (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000099 BTC.

Neutron Profile

Neutron is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 19th, 2015. Neutron’s total supply is 39,121,694 coins. The Reddit community for Neutron is /r/NeutronCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Neutron’s official Twitter account is @Neutron_Crypto and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Neutron is www.neutroncoin.com

Buying and Selling Neutron

Neutron can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and CryptoBridge. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Neutron directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Neutron should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Neutron using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

