Nevro Corp (NYSE:NVRO) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Nevro Corp (NYSE:NVRO) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,870,000 shares, a decline of 8.0% from the December 31st total of 3,120,000 shares. Approximately 9.7% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 401,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 7.1 days.

In other news, CFO Andrew H. Galligan sold 17,718 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.11, for a total value of $2,128,108.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Shawn Mccormick sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.35, for a total transaction of $83,480.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 53,822 shares of company stock worth $6,000,840 over the last quarter. 7.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Nevro by 87.5% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 300 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Nevro in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in shares of Nevro by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 9,651 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $830,000 after buying an additional 367 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of Nevro by 23.2% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,195 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $258,000 after buying an additional 413 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nevro in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $83,000.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on NVRO shares. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Nevro from $77.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. SunTrust Banks started coverage on shares of Nevro in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $132.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine cut shares of Nevro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. JMP Securities upped their target price on shares of Nevro from $115.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Nevro from $80.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Nevro has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $101.00.

NYSE:NVRO traded up $3.90 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $139.58. 30,868 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 385,021. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -42.65 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a 50-day moving average of $117.62 and a 200 day moving average of $93.60. The company has a quick ratio of 4.54, a current ratio of 5.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. Nevro has a 1-year low of $41.25 and a 1-year high of $135.77.

Nevro (NYSE:NVRO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.58) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.85) by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $100.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $92.27 million. Nevro had a negative net margin of 25.94% and a negative return on equity of 46.35%. Nevro’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.37) EPS. Research analysts forecast that Nevro will post -3.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Nevro Corp., a medical device company, provides products for the patients suffering from chronic pain in the United States and internationally. The company develops and commercializes the Senza spinal cord stimulation system, an evidence-based neuromodulation platform for the treatment of chronic pain.

