New Oriental Education & Tech Grp (NYSE:EDU) Stock Price Up 5.8%

New Oriental Education & Tech Grp (NYSE:EDU)’s stock price rose 5.8% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $130.45 and last traded at $129.08, approximately 2,351,435 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 44% from the average daily volume of 1,634,521 shares. The stock had previously closed at $121.95.

EDU has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded New Oriental Education & Tech Grp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $147.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 9th. ValuEngine upgraded New Oriental Education & Tech Grp from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded New Oriental Education & Tech Grp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $88.00 to $143.00 in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Nomura boosted their price target on New Oriental Education & Tech Grp from to and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Macquarie lifted their price objective on New Oriental Education & Tech Grp from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. New Oriental Education & Tech Grp presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $135.87.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $127.39 and a 200 day moving average of $115.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a market capitalization of $17.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.02 and a beta of 1.43.

New Oriental Education & Tech Grp (NYSE:EDU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 20th. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $785.21 million for the quarter. New Oriental Education & Tech Grp had a return on equity of 16.26% and a net margin of 11.53%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.14 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that New Oriental Education & Tech Grp will post 3.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Man Group plc lifted its position in New Oriental Education & Tech Grp by 33.8% during the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 49,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,795,000 after buying an additional 12,547 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in New Oriental Education & Tech Grp by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $464,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in New Oriental Education & Tech Grp during the 2nd quarter worth about $40,104,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in New Oriental Education & Tech Grp during the 2nd quarter worth about $719,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in New Oriental Education & Tech Grp by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 177,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,156,000 after buying an additional 9,867 shares in the last quarter. 86.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

New Oriental Education & Tech Grp Company Profile (NYSE:EDU)

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc provides private educational services under the New Oriental brand in the People's Republic of China. It operates through Language Training and Test Preparation Courses, and Others segments. The company offers test preparation courses to students taking language and entrance exams used by educational institutions in the United States, the People's Republic of China, and the Commonwealth countries; and after-school tutoring courses for middle and high school students to achieve better scores on entrance exams for admission into high schools or higher education institutions, as well as for children to teach English.

