New Residential Investment Corp (NYSE:NRZ) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.51 Per Share

Analysts expect New Residential Investment Corp (NYSE:NRZ) to report $0.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for New Residential Investment’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.52 and the lowest is $0.50. New Residential Investment posted earnings per share of $0.58 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 12.1%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th.

On average, analysts expect that New Residential Investment will report full year earnings of $2.07 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.05 to $2.08. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $2.05 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.89 to $2.10. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow New Residential Investment.

New Residential Investment (NYSE:NRZ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.01). New Residential Investment had a net margin of 19.60% and a return on equity of 12.69%. The company had revenue of $202.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $227.21 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.63 EPS.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Argus assumed coverage on New Residential Investment in a report on Tuesday, December 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded New Residential Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Compass Point assumed coverage on New Residential Investment in a report on Monday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating on shares of New Residential Investment in a report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded New Residential Investment from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.14.

In other New Residential Investment news, Director Robert Mcginnis purchased 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $15.73 per share, with a total value of $70,785.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 61,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $963,352.39. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NRZ. Phocas Financial Corp. bought a new stake in New Residential Investment during the second quarter worth about $2,084,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of New Residential Investment in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of New Residential Investment in the fourth quarter worth about $52,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of New Residential Investment by 41.2% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 4,225 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 1,232 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of New Residential Investment by 38.7% in the third quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,650 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 1,575 shares during the period. 51.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NRZ stock traded up $0.23 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $16.63. The company had a trading volume of 2,593,476 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,533,403. New Residential Investment has a 12 month low of $13.63 and a 12 month high of $17.34. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.48. The company has a market cap of $6.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.04 and a beta of 1.08.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.03%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 30th. New Residential Investment’s payout ratio is 84.03%.

New Residential Investment Corp., a real estate investment trust, focuses on investing in and managing residential mortgage related assets in the United States. It operates through Servicing and Originations, Residential Securities and Loans, and Consumer Loans segments. The company invests in excess mortgage servicing rights (MSRs) on residential mortgage loans; and in servicer advances, including the basic fee component of the related MSRs.

