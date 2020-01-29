New Residential Investment Corp (NYSE:NRZ) Shares Sold by W.E. Donoghue & Co. LLC

W.E. Donoghue & Co. LLC cut its position in New Residential Investment Corp (NYSE:NRZ) by 15.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,122 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 5,357 shares during the quarter. W.E. Donoghue & Co. LLC’s holdings in New Residential Investment were worth $469,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in New Residential Investment by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 36,763 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $576,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in New Residential Investment by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 9,747 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $164,000 after buying an additional 828 shares during the last quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC lifted its holdings in New Residential Investment by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC now owns 37,063 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $597,000 after buying an additional 867 shares during the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in New Residential Investment by 14.3% during the 3rd quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 8,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $125,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Corundum Group Inc. lifted its holdings in New Residential Investment by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. Corundum Group Inc. now owns 14,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $220,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. 51.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get New Residential Investment alerts:

Shares of New Residential Investment stock traded up $0.09 on Wednesday, hitting $16.72. The stock had a trading volume of 2,279,661 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,252,190. New Residential Investment Corp has a 52-week low of $13.63 and a 52-week high of $17.34. The stock has a market cap of $6.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.14 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $16.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.48.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.96%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 30th. New Residential Investment’s payout ratio is currently 84.03%.

NRZ has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine raised New Residential Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised New Residential Investment from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Compass Point initiated coverage on New Residential Investment in a report on Monday, December 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. Argus initiated coverage on New Residential Investment in a report on Tuesday, December 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies downgraded New Residential Investment from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.14.

New Residential Investment Profile

New Residential Investment Corp., a real estate investment trust, focuses on investing in and managing residential mortgage related assets in the United States. It operates through Servicing and Originations, Residential Securities and Loans, and Consumer Loans segments. The company invests in excess mortgage servicing rights (MSRs) on residential mortgage loans; and in servicer advances, including the basic fee component of the related MSRs.

Featured Story: Does a trade war provide a risk to the global economy?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NRZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for New Residential Investment Corp (NYSE:NRZ).

Receive News & Ratings for New Residential Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Residential Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.