New York State Teachers Retirement System Acquires 7,749 Shares of FMC Corp (NYSE:FMC)

New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of FMC Corp (NYSE:FMC) by 4.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 181,138 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,749 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.14% of FMC worth $18,081,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its position in shares of FMC by 1,215.6% during the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 412,234 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $41,149,000 after acquiring an additional 380,900 shares during the last quarter. Ninepoint Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of FMC during the 4th quarter valued at $474,000. Garrison Point Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of FMC during the 4th quarter valued at $203,000. Ferris Capital LLC raised its position in shares of FMC by 42.2% during the 4th quarter. Ferris Capital LLC now owns 5,058 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $505,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of FMC by 520.3% during the 4th quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 397 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.42% of the company’s stock.

Get FMC alerts:

In related news, CEO Pierre R. Brondeau sold 24,738 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.88, for a total value of $2,396,617.44. Also, insider Nicholas Pfeiffer sold 3,379 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.93, for a total transaction of $334,284.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,080,810.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 340,273 shares of company stock valued at $33,559,428. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE FMC opened at $95.09 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $12.40 billion, a PE ratio of 24.57, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. FMC Corp has a 1-year low of $70.62 and a 1-year high of $101.95. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $98.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $91.07.

FMC (NYSE:FMC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $1,000.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $978.47 million. FMC had a net margin of 11.08% and a return on equity of 27.94%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.98 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that FMC Corp will post 5.86 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st were paid a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 30th. This is a positive change from FMC’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.85%. FMC’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.98%.

FMC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of FMC from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $86.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Buckingham Research upped their target price on shares of FMC from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. SunTrust Banks upped their target price on shares of FMC from $102.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of FMC from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $87.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on shares of FMC from $107.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. FMC has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $100.47.

FMC Company Profile

FMC Corporation, a diversified chemical company, provides solutions, applications, and products for the agricultural, consumer, and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, FMC Agricultural Solutions and FMC Lithium. The FMC Agricultural Solutions segment develops, manufactures, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals, including insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides that are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and diseases, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

Featured Article: What is Forex?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FMC Corp (NYSE:FMC).

Receive News & Ratings for FMC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FMC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.