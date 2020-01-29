New York State Teachers Retirement System Has $17.60 Million Holdings in Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN)

New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) by 0.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 126,726 shares of the casino operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 885 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Wynn Resorts were worth $17,598,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Wynn Resorts by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 23,370 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $3,245,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. WoodTrust Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Wynn Resorts during the 4th quarter worth about $2,344,000. Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of Wynn Resorts by 39.5% during the 4th quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 2,805 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $390,000 after buying an additional 794 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in shares of Wynn Resorts by 17.2% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 3,645 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $506,000 after buying an additional 534 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Wynn Resorts during the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. 72.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Matt Maddox sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.18, for a total transaction of $3,004,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 368,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,304,477.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Craig Scott Billings sold 3,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.85, for a total transaction of $449,437.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 66,451 shares in the company, valued at $7,964,152.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 53,750 shares of company stock worth $6,515,688. Insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on WYNN shares. Bank of America downgraded shares of Wynn Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Wynn Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Nomura cut their target price on shares of Wynn Resorts from $126.00 to $117.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Standpoint Research downgraded shares of Wynn Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Wynn Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Wynn Resorts presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $142.44.

Wynn Resorts stock opened at $124.97 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $14.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 2.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.75. Wynn Resorts, Limited has a twelve month low of $102.03 and a twelve month high of $153.41. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $139.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $122.95.

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The casino operator reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by ($0.73). The company had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.67 billion. Wynn Resorts had a net margin of 10.12% and a return on equity of 25.33%. The firm’s revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.68 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Wynn Resorts, Limited will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wynn Resorts, Limited owns and operates destination casino resorts. As of February 20, 2019, the company's Wynn Palace segment had approximately 424,000 square feet of casino space, which offered 320 table games and 1,041 slot machines, private gaming salons, and sky casinos; a luxury hotel towers with 1,706 guest rooms, suites, and villas; 13 food and beverage outlets; 106,000 square feet of retail space; 37,000 square feet of meeting and convention space; recreation and leisure facilities comprising a gondola ride, health club, spa, salon, and pool; and public attractions, such as performance lake and floral art displays.

