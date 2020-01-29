New York State Teachers Retirement System Increases Stake in CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP)

New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP) by 7.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 694,565 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 48,301 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in CenterPoint Energy were worth $18,941,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Martin Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $204,000. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 209,517 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,319,000 after purchasing an additional 6,118 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 53.0% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 424,707 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $12,818,000 after purchasing an additional 147,054 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 14.2% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 132,477 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,997,000 after purchasing an additional 16,460 shares in the last quarter. Finally, United Services Automobile Association boosted its stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 31.4% in the 4th quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 72,840 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,986,000 after purchasing an additional 17,426 shares in the last quarter. 80.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CNP opened at $26.31 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.88, a PEG ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.73. CenterPoint Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $24.25 and a twelve month high of $31.42.

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.10. CenterPoint Energy had a net margin of 6.23% and a return on equity of 14.51%. The business had revenue of $2.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.91 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.39 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that CenterPoint Energy, Inc. will post 1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other CenterPoint Energy news, CEO Scott M. Prochazka sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.50, for a total value of $171,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 21,000 shares of company stock valued at $562,450 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America cut shares of CenterPoint Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, November 15th. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $32.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $33.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CenterPoint Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Barclays cut shares of CenterPoint Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.07.

CenterPoint Energy, Inc operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company's Electric Transmission & Distribution segment offers electric transmission and distribution services to retail electric providers, municipalities, electric cooperatives, and other distribution companies.

