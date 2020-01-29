New York State Teachers Retirement System Sells 340 Shares of MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX)

New York State Teachers Retirement System cut its holdings in MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) by 0.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 53,215 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 340 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.14% of MarketAxess worth $20,174,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MKTX. State Street Corp grew its holdings in MarketAxess by 3.8% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,666,324 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $545,721,000 after purchasing an additional 61,609 shares during the period. Natixis grew its holdings in MarketAxess by 91.8% during the second quarter. Natixis now owns 301,784 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $96,999,000 after purchasing an additional 144,431 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in MarketAxess by 1.7% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 146,580 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $48,005,000 after purchasing an additional 2,451 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its holdings in MarketAxess by 128.2% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 127,669 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,417,000 after purchasing an additional 71,732 shares during the period. Finally, Keybank National Association OH grew its holdings in MarketAxess by 13.8% during the third quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 122,673 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,176,000 after purchasing an additional 14,846 shares during the period. 95.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Nicholas Themelis sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.66, for a total value of $1,394,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 49,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,193,819.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Richard M. Mcvey sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.56, for a total value of $6,971,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,045,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $364,522,305.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 26,500 shares of company stock valued at $9,237,665 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.28% of the company’s stock.

MarketAxess stock opened at $359.87 on Wednesday. MarketAxess Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $207.15 and a one year high of $421.45. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $371.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $365.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 9.47 and a quick ratio of 9.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.03 and a beta of 0.17.

Several brokerages have weighed in on MKTX. Barclays reduced their price objective on MarketAxess from $375.00 to $372.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 13th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “hold” rating and set a $343.00 price objective on shares of MarketAxess in a report on Friday, December 13th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on MarketAxess in a report on Monday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. ValuEngine lowered MarketAxess from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub lowered MarketAxess from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have given a hold rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $329.00.

MarketAxess Profile

MarketAxess Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an electronic trading platform that enables fixed-income market participants to trade corporate bonds and other types of fixed-income instruments worldwide. It offers institutional investor and broker-dealer firms the access to global liquidity in U.S.

