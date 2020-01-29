New York State Teachers Retirement System Sells 5,640 Shares of Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS)

New York State Teachers Retirement System lowered its holdings in shares of Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) by 3.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 148,639 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock after selling 5,640 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Citrix Systems were worth $16,484,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Citrix Systems by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,356,603 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $1,016,398,000 after purchasing an additional 754,570 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Citrix Systems by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,108,086 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $106,952,000 after purchasing an additional 78,455 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Citrix Systems by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 571,909 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $55,201,000 after purchasing an additional 18,584 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Citrix Systems by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 562,896 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $54,168,000 after purchasing an additional 27,048 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Citrix Systems by 104.0% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 539,514 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $52,948,000 after buying an additional 275,030 shares during the period. 96.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Citrix Systems alerts:

In other news, CEO David J. Henshall sold 6,355 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.07, for a total value of $693,139.85. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 339,156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,991,744.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark J. Ferrer sold 1,245 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.59, for a total transaction of $138,929.55. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 59,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,672,858.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 34,943 shares of company stock valued at $3,863,160. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CTXS opened at $125.55 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.71, a PEG ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $114.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $104.01. Citrix Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $90.28 and a twelve month high of $130.55.

Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The cloud computing company reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.54. Citrix Systems had a net margin of 22.65% and a return on equity of 93.09%. The business had revenue of $810.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $802.53 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.67 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Citrix Systems, Inc. will post 3.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 6th will be given a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 5th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.12%. Citrix Systems’s dividend payout ratio is 33.90%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Citrix Systems from $110.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on shares of Citrix Systems from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Barclays set a $107.00 price target on shares of Citrix Systems and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Citrix Systems from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Citrix Systems from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $121.44.

About Citrix Systems

Citrix Systems, Inc provides workspace, networking, and analytics solutions worldwide. The company offers workspace services, including Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops, a cloud-enabled app and desktop virtualization solution that gives customers the flexibility to deliver desktops and applications as a service from cloud and on-premises datacenters; and Citrix Virtual Apps that allows Windows and Linux applications to be remotely delivered to Macs, PCs, thin clients, and Android/iOS mobile devices from any cloud, on-premises datacenter, or both.

Featured Article: Google Finance Portfolio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTXS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS).

Receive News & Ratings for Citrix Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citrix Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.