Nexo Reaches Market Cap of $75.12 Million (NEXO)

Nexo (CURRENCY:NEXO) traded 7% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on January 28th. One Nexo token can now be purchased for $0.13 or 0.00001432 BTC on major exchanges including Bitbns, Fatbtc, Stocks.Exchange and Hotbit. Nexo has a total market capitalization of $75.12 million and $13.16 million worth of Nexo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Nexo has traded up 26.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002542 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $301.11 or 0.03213505 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010675 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.07 or 0.00192869 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0187 or 0.00000200 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0608 or 0.00000649 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.65 or 0.00028328 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.31 or 0.00120726 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Nexo Token Profile

Nexo’s launch date was April 29th, 2018. Nexo’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 560,000,011 tokens. The official message board for Nexo is medium.com/nexo . The Reddit community for Nexo is /r/nexo and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Nexo’s official Twitter account is @NexoFinance and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Nexo is nexo.io

Nexo Token Trading

Nexo can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: DDEX, Bancor Network, HitBTC, Mercatox, YoBit, Fatbtc, Hotbit, Stocks.Exchange, Allbit and Bitbns. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nexo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nexo should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Nexo using one of the exchanges listed above.

