NEXT Financial Group Inc Boosts Stock Position in Toll Brothers Inc (NYSE:TOL)

NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its stake in Toll Brothers Inc (NYSE:TOL) by 18.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,756 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 427 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc’s holdings in Toll Brothers were worth $108,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of TOL. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of Toll Brothers by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,957 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $354,000 after acquiring an additional 502 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC grew its stake in shares of Toll Brothers by 15.1% during the fourth quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 12,982 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $513,000 after acquiring an additional 1,708 shares during the last quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Toll Brothers during the fourth quarter worth about $10,869,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Toll Brothers by 1,872.3% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 98,614 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,048,000 after acquiring an additional 93,614 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc grew its stake in shares of Toll Brothers by 853.8% during the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 375,625 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $15,419,000 after acquiring an additional 336,245 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.97% of the company’s stock.

Toll Brothers stock opened at $45.87 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 7.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Toll Brothers Inc has a 52 week low of $33.52 and a 52 week high of $46.65. The company has a market capitalization of $6.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.88. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $41.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.13.

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL) last released its earnings results on Monday, December 9th. The construction company reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.12. Toll Brothers had a return on equity of 11.83% and a net margin of 8.17%. The firm had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.19 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.08 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Toll Brothers Inc will post 3.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 24th. Investors of record on Friday, January 10th were issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 9th. Toll Brothers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.92%.

In related news, Director Christine Garvey sold 16,954 shares of Toll Brothers stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.76, for a total transaction of $691,045.04. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $135,934.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 9.69% of the company’s stock.

TOL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Evercore ISI lowered Toll Brothers from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $39.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Cfra upgraded Toll Brothers to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Toll Brothers in a research note on Friday, December 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered Toll Brothers from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Toll Brothers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.00.

Toll Brothers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, markets, sells, and arranges finance for detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Traditional Home Building and City Living. It also designs, builds, markets, and sells homes in urban infill markets through Toll Brothers City Living.

