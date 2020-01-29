NEXT Financial Group Inc Sells 179 Shares of iShares Russell Top 200 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWL)

NEXT Financial Group Inc trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWL) by 9.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,755 shares of the company’s stock after selling 179 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc’s holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 ETF were worth $132,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 ETF by 8.8% during the third quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 4,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,000 after buying an additional 339 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $384,000. AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $1,903,000. Huntington National Bank raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 ETF by 14.8% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 8,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $572,000 after buying an additional 1,068 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 ETF by 17.5% during the third quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 66,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,601,000 after buying an additional 9,937 shares during the last quarter.

IWL opened at $76.58 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $75.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $71.20. iShares Russell Top 200 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $60.87 and a fifty-two week high of $77.88.

iShares Russell Top 200 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Top 200 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Top 200 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted, capitalization-weighted index that measures the performance of the largest capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

