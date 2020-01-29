NEXT Financial Group Inc Takes Position in Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH)

NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,089 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $142,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. grew its stake in Commerce Bancshares by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 15,502 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $940,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 184,183 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,171,000 after purchasing an additional 2,219 shares during the last quarter. Barber Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Barber Financial Group Inc. now owns 16,628 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,008,000 after purchasing an additional 1,053 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 182,261 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,054,000 after purchasing an additional 17,949 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 21.3% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 10,588 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $632,000 after buying an additional 1,858 shares during the last quarter. 65.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:CBSH opened at $68.30 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $67.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $62.67. Commerce Bancshares, Inc. has a 1 year low of $54.65 and a 1 year high of $69.48. The company has a market capitalization of $7.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.04, a P/E/G ratio of 6.67 and a beta of 0.78.

Commerce Bancshares (NASDAQ:CBSH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $346.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $332.87 million. Commerce Bancshares had a return on equity of 14.18% and a net margin of 29.06%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.91 EPS. Analysts forecast that Commerce Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.42 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Charles G. Kim sold 4,475 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.34, for a total value of $301,346.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 85,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,749,960.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP John K. Handy sold 994 shares of Commerce Bancshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.21, for a total transaction of $65,812.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 35,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,343,834. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 21,913 shares of company stock valued at $1,436,431. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub lowered shares of Commerce Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered shares of Commerce Bancshares from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Commerce Bancshares from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of Commerce Bancshares to $69.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th. Finally, Stephens reissued a “hold” rating and set a $59.00 target price on shares of Commerce Bancshares in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the stock. Commerce Bancshares has an average rating of “Sell” and an average target price of $58.00.

Commerce Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Commerce Bank that provides retail, mortgage banking, corporate, investment, trust, and asset management products and services to individuals and businesses. It operates through three segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Wealth. The Consumer segment offers various banking products and services, including consumer deposits; consumer loans, such as automobile, motorcycle, marine, tractor/trailer, recreational vehicle, fixed rate and revolving home equity, and other consumer loans; patient health care financing; real estate loans; indirect and other consumer financing; personal mortgage banking; consumer installment lending; and consumer debit and credit bank cards, as well as provides online banking services.

