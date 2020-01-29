NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE) Shares Sold by Wetherby Asset Management Inc.

Wetherby Asset Management Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE) by 0.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,594 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 90 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $2,323,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of NEE. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC lifted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 19.2% in the 4th quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC now owns 3,811 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $923,000 after acquiring an additional 613 shares during the period. Dearborn Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 115,992 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,089,000 after acquiring an additional 3,020 shares during the period. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV lifted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV now owns 2,794 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $677,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 214,812 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $52,019,000 after acquiring an additional 781 shares during the period. Finally, Pennsylvania Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy in the 4th quarter worth $761,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.15% of the company’s stock.

Get NextEra Energy alerts:

Several analysts have recently commented on NEE shares. ValuEngine cut shares of NextEra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $202.50 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of NextEra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $236.00 to $256.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $231.00 to $242.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $245.07.

In other news, Director Rudy E. Schupp sold 1,600 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.37, for a total transaction of $382,992.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,897 shares in the company, valued at $3,565,894.89. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, EVP Charles E. Sieving sold 35,535 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.69, for a total transaction of $9,157,014.15. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 68,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,620,069.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 47,135 shares of company stock valued at $11,883,906. Insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:NEE traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $265.76. 1,502,104 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,900,921. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.53. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $245.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $229.50. NextEra Energy Inc has a 1 year low of $172.10 and a 1 year high of $269.00. The company has a market cap of $128.90 billion, a PE ratio of 34.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 0.15.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 24th. The utilities provider reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by ($0.10). NextEra Energy had a net margin of 19.62% and a return on equity of 10.30%. The business had revenue of $4.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.79 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.49 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that NextEra Energy Inc will post 9.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NextEra Energy Company Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, and natural gas-fired facilities. It also provides risk management services related to power and gas consumption.

Featured Article: Most Volatile Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE).

Receive News & Ratings for NextEra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextEra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.