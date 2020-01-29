Nicolet Advisory Services LLC Cuts Position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Nicolet Advisory Services LLC trimmed its position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 1.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,435 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 226 shares during the quarter. Apple accounts for approximately 0.9% of Nicolet Advisory Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $5,707,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kanawha Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Apple by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC now owns 93,192 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $18,445,000 after purchasing an additional 2,029 shares in the last quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Apple by 29.3% in the 2nd quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 286,861 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $56,776,000 after purchasing an additional 65,002 shares in the last quarter. Voleon Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in Apple by 30.8% in the 2nd quarter. Voleon Capital Management LP now owns 361,000 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $71,449,000 after purchasing an additional 85,000 shares in the last quarter. Lincluden Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in Apple by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Lincluden Management Ltd. now owns 19,645 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $3,888,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Apple by 113.4% in the 2nd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 5,319 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $1,052,000 after purchasing an additional 2,827 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Apple alerts:

A number of research analysts have weighed in on AAPL shares. Argus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $350.00 price objective (up previously from $300.00) on shares of Apple in a report on Friday, January 10th. Goldman Sachs Group set a $192.00 price objective on Apple and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Wedbush raised their price objective on Apple from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on Apple from $150.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Apple from $296.00 to $368.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $285.28.

Shares of NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $317.69 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $297.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $245.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The company has a market capitalization of $1,395.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.81, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.25. Apple Inc. has a 12-month low of $154.11 and a 12-month high of $323.33.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The iPhone maker reported $4.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.54 by $0.45. The firm had revenue of $91.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.41 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 53.82% and a net margin of 21.24%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.18 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 13.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 13th. Investors of record on Monday, February 10th will be given a dividend of $0.77 per share. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.97%. Apple’s payout ratio is 25.90%.

In other Apple news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 37,394 shares of Apple stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.79, for a total value of $9,639,799.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,170,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $301,788,823.83. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets mobile communication and media devices, and personal computers. It also sells various related software, services, accessories, and third-party digital content and applications. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and Mac, a line of desktop and portable personal computers, as well as iOS, macOS, watchOS, and tvOS operating systems.

Recommended Story: How Investors Can Profit from Options Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.