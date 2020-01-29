Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in InterDigital Wireless Inc (NASDAQ:IDCC)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in InterDigital Wireless Inc (NASDAQ:IDCC) by 29.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,640 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 2,800 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in InterDigital Wireless were worth $362,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IDCC. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of InterDigital Wireless during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in InterDigital Wireless by 6,828.6% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 485 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 478 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in InterDigital Wireless by 79.1% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,112 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 491 shares in the last quarter. Equitec Specialists LLC purchased a new position in InterDigital Wireless in the fourth quarter valued at about $82,000. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new position in InterDigital Wireless in the third quarter valued at about $127,000. 70.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of IDCC stock opened at $58.12 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a PE ratio of 215.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 1.01. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.59. The company has a current ratio of 3.06, a quick ratio of 3.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. InterDigital Wireless Inc has a twelve month low of $47.02 and a twelve month high of $74.03.

InterDigital Wireless (NASDAQ:IDCC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.27. InterDigital Wireless had a net margin of 3.08% and a return on equity of 1.07%. The firm had revenue of $72.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.82 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.60 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that InterDigital Wireless Inc will post 0.4 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 8th were paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 7th. InterDigital Wireless’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 77.35%.

IDCC has been the subject of several analyst reports. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 target price (up previously from $80.00) on shares of InterDigital Wireless in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. BidaskClub downgraded InterDigital Wireless from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered InterDigital Wireless from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. InterDigital Wireless presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $85.00.

About InterDigital Wireless

InterDigital, Inc designs and develops technologies that enable and enhance wireless communications in the United States and internationally. It provides technology solutions for use in digital cellular and wireless products and networks, including 2G, 3G, 4G and IEEE 802-related products and networks.

