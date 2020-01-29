Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Reduces Position in Syneos Health Inc (NASDAQ:SYNH)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in Syneos Health Inc (NASDAQ:SYNH) by 27.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,649 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,461 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Syneos Health were worth $395,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of SYNH. First Hawaiian Bank boosted its holdings in Syneos Health by 2.9% in the third quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 6,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $370,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Syneos Health by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 15,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $898,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Syneos Health by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 17,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $942,000 after buying an additional 246 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Syneos Health by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank boosted its position in Syneos Health by 1.0% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 37,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,002,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares during the last quarter.

Get Syneos Health alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on SYNH shares. TheStreet upgraded Syneos Health from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $68.00 price target on shares of Syneos Health in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Syneos Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Syneos Health from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Syneos Health from $62.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.56.

SYNH stock opened at $62.85 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $59.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.02. The stock has a market cap of $6.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.65, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. Syneos Health Inc has a twelve month low of $36.72 and a twelve month high of $65.17.

Syneos Health (NASDAQ:SYNH) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. Syneos Health had a net margin of 1.86% and a return on equity of 10.13%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.75 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Syneos Health Inc will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Syneos Health

Syneos Health, Inc operates as an integrated biopharmaceutical solutions company in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Clinical Solutions and Commercial Solutions. The Clinical Solutions segment offers various clinical development services spanning Phase I to Phase IV, including full-service global studies, as well as clinical monitoring, investigator recruitment, patient recruitment, data management, and study startup to assist customers with drug development process.

Read More: What are no-load funds?



Receive News & Ratings for Syneos Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Syneos Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.