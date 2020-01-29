Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Sells 1,603 Shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC reduced its stake in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) by 45.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,962 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 1,603 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in DexCom were worth $429,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of DexCom by 33.3% in the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 280 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in DexCom in the 3rd quarter valued at about $54,000. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt increased its position in DexCom by 25.0% in the 3rd quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 1,000 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $149,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in DexCom during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $205,000. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in DexCom by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,413 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $211,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.58% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Barbara Kahn sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.14, for a total value of $1,846,260.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $536,030.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Kevin R. Sayer sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.50, for a total transaction of $1,575,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 52,135 shares of company stock worth $10,763,620 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on DXCM shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of DexCom from $202.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Piper Jaffray Companies reissued a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 target price on shares of DexCom in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of DexCom from $172.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of DexCom from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on DexCom from $195.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $209.80.

DexCom stock opened at $234.94 on Wednesday. DexCom, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $107.44 and a fifty-two week high of $242.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 5.26 and a current ratio of 5.63. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $223.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $182.66. The stock has a market cap of $21.41 billion, a PE ratio of -120.48 and a beta of 0.76.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The medical device company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.45. DexCom had a negative net margin of 12.68% and a positive return on equity of 16.16%. The firm had revenue of $396.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $348.99 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.17 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that DexCom, Inc. will post 1.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DexCom Company Profile

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers its systems for ambulatory use by people with diabetes; and for use by healthcare providers. Its products include DexCom G6, a CGM system for diabetes management; DexCom G5 mobile CGM system to communicate directly to patient's mobile device; DexCom G4 PLATINUM system for continuous use by adults with diabetes; and DexCom Share, a remote monitoring system.

