NoLimitCoin Tops 1-Day Volume of $331.00 (NLC2)

NoLimitCoin (CURRENCY:NLC2) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on January 29th. NoLimitCoin has a total market cap of $464,276.00 and approximately $331.00 worth of NoLimitCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, NoLimitCoin has traded up 23.1% against the dollar. One NoLimitCoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0008 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular exchanges including Bittrex, Cryptopia, CryptoBridge and CoinExchange.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

WINk (WIN) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00007928 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded up 14.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0106 or 0.00000113 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded up 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0891 or 0.00000950 BTC.

TokenStars (TEAM) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001612 BTC.

Shorty (SHORTY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000127 BTC.

TEAM (TokenStars) (TEAM) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0132 or 0.00000140 BTC.

Bitradio (BRO) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0158 or 0.00000168 BTC.

SatoshiMadness (MAD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

WARP (WARP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0677 or 0.00000735 BTC.

NoLimitCoin Profile

NoLimitCoin (CRYPTO:NLC2) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 11th, 2016. NoLimitCoin’s total supply is 608,513,060 coins. The Reddit community for NoLimitCoin is /r/nolimitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . NoLimitCoin’s official Twitter account is @NoLimitCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . NoLimitCoin’s official website is nolimitcoin.org

NoLimitCoin Coin Trading

NoLimitCoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge, CoinExchange, Cryptopia, YoBit, HitBTC and Bittrex. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NoLimitCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NoLimitCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy NoLimitCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

