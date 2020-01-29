Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. Buys Shares of 1,121 SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:DWX)

Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:DWX) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of DWX. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF in the third quarter worth $37,000. Ambassador Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter worth $45,000. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF by 130,900.0% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,309 shares during the period. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF in the third quarter worth $53,000. Finally, Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF by 24.5% in the fourth quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 703 shares during the period.

DWX opened at $40.32 on Wednesday. SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF has a 52 week low of $36.74 and a 52 week high of $40.75. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.45.

SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the S&P International Dividend Opportunities Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 100 highest dividend-yielding common stocks and American depository receipts (ADRs) listed in primary exchanges of countries included in the S&P/Citigroup Broad Market Index.

