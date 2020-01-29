Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. Sells 7,030 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 9.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 65,021 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,030 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson accounts for approximately 1.5% of Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $9,485,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in JNJ. Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the second quarter worth $216,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 16.3% in the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 28,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,966,000 after purchasing an additional 3,991 shares in the last quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the second quarter worth $212,000. Farmers National Bank boosted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 1.2% in the second quarter. Farmers National Bank now owns 56,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,930,000 after purchasing an additional 670 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Headinvest LLC boosted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 2.0% in the second quarter. Headinvest LLC now owns 18,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,614,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. 67.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays upgraded Johnson & Johnson from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $140.00 to $173.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $147.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $158.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “buy” rating and set a $168.00 target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $161.92.

JNJ stock opened at $149.50 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $390.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.05, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.71. Johnson & Johnson has a twelve month low of $126.10 and a twelve month high of $150.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The business has a fifty day moving average of $145.68 and a 200-day moving average of $135.31.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The company reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.87 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $20.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.83 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 39.30% and a net margin of 22.18%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.97 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 25th will be issued a $0.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 24th. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.54%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.78%.

In related news, EVP Kathryn E. Wengel sold 2,017 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.07, for a total value of $284,538.19. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 51,736 shares in the company, valued at $7,298,397.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Hubert Joly acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $141.28 per share, with a total value of $706,400.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $706,400. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DABAO, JOHNSON'S Adult, LE PETITE MARSEILLAIS, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; over-the-counter medicines, including acetaminophen products under the TYLENOL brand; cold, flu, and allergy products under the SUDAFED brand; allergy products under the BENADRYL and ZYRTEC brands; ibuprofen products under the MOTRIN IB brand; and acid reflux products under the PEPCID brand.

