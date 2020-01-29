Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $106.90.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $113.00 price objective on shares of Northern Trust in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Citigroup raised Northern Trust from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $92.00 to $110.00 in a report on Monday, December 16th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Northern Trust from $105.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 23rd. Deutsche Bank lowered their price target on Northern Trust from $112.00 to $102.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Northern Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd.

Get Northern Trust alerts:

In related news, EVP Robert P. Browne sold 11,534 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.85, for a total value of $1,243,941.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Teresa Parker sold 16,790 shares of Northern Trust stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.78, for a total value of $1,725,676.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 55,578 shares of company stock worth $5,911,613 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Pratt Collard Advisory Partners LLC grew its position in Northern Trust by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Pratt Collard Advisory Partners LLC now owns 14,340 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,523,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Northern Trust by 82.1% in the 4th quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC now owns 26,271 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,791,000 after purchasing an additional 11,845 shares during the period. Everence Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Northern Trust by 76.4% during the 4th quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,215 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,298,000 after acquiring an additional 5,289 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its stake in shares of Northern Trust by 68.0% during the 4th quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 5,135 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $546,000 after acquiring an additional 2,078 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CNB Bank bought a new stake in shares of Northern Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. 81.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:NTRS traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $99.65. 66,022 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,103,521. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.22. Northern Trust has a twelve month low of $83.95 and a twelve month high of $110.48. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $106.60 and a 200 day moving average of $98.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The asset manager reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.55 billion. Northern Trust had a return on equity of 15.15% and a net margin of 21.64%. Northern Trust’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.80 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Northern Trust will post 7.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be given a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.81%. Northern Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 42.23%.

Northern Trust Company Profile

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Corporate & Institutional Services (C&IS) and Wealth Management.

Further Reading: What are no-load funds?



Receive News & Ratings for Northern Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northern Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.